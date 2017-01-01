Modern, collaborative SQL editor for your team

Write queries, visualize data, and share your results.

Collaborate in realtime, just like a Google Doc

Stuck on a query? Send the link to a coworker and work on it together.

Share queries by URL, and organize them in folders

Stop emailing SQL queries or pasting them in chat. Simply share the URL to your query or results so your team can see your analysis. Create folders to organize your queries by project or department. Folders can be private to you, or shared with your team.

Visualize your data automatically

PopSQL magically generates the best chart to visualize your data.

Works with many types of databases

MySQL, Postgresql, Redshift, Microsoft SQL, Cassandra, MemSQL, BigQuery, and more on the way. Vote for the next database!

Pricing

We offer simple and transparent pricing. No contracts, no setup fees, no sales reps, and no credit card is required to sign up. All plans come with a 30-day free trial.

Free
$
0
for individuals,
or teams of 5 people or less
Download now
Standard
$
8
$
5
per active user,
per month
Price limited to the first 100 companies
Download now

With PopSQL, you get:

  • Native app for macOS, Windows, and Linux
  • Share queries and results by URL
  • Share database connections with your team for easier setup
  • Autocomplete table and column names
  • Table and column search
  • Table preview
  • Error highlighting (coming soon)
  • Slack integration (coming soon)
  • Keyboard shortcuts
  • Export or copy your results to CSV or JSON
  • SSH tunnel support

Want to get in touch?

Email us at hi@popsql.io, chat with us, or tweet us.

